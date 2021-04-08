Lucas Till-starrer 'MacGyver' To Reach Its Conclusion With Season 5

The ongoing MacGyver series is the reboot version of the original series that had gained a lot of popularity in the 80s. The new version witnesses actor Lucas Till playing the titular character of Angus MacGyver and the series has garnered a major fan following since it began back in 2016. While it has enjoyed a strong run till now, it appears that the plot of this series has reached its final curtain call. It has been recently revealed in the Deadline that CBS has decided to finish off the series with MacGyver season 5.

MacGyver season 5 to be the final season of the show

Lucas Till has received immense popularity and success having played the role of undercover government agent with a genius level of intelligence. However, fans will not be able to see him step into the shoes of the character any longer, as CBS has decided to finish off the series in the 5th season itself. It has been revealed that the final episode of this series will be aired on April 30, which falls on a Friday. This show has been consistently airing at 8 p.m. since its start, and shall be concluding on the same slot.

Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment, made a brief statement to make a note on the show’s conclusion. She said that everyone at CBS are “extremely grateful” to Lucas Till and the entire team of this series for their “incredible work and dedication” that they have contributed to its making. She reminisced about its plot and also pointed out the fact that it has given its “dedicated and loyal fan base” a chance to bid farewell to their favourite characters in the plot. The series finale has said to have already been filmed.

Apart from Till, the star cast of MacGyver also includes Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick who have portrayed various characters. The old version of the titular character was played by Richard Dean Anderson. The series had ended in 1992, before the character getting picked up again in 2016 with Lucas in the lead.