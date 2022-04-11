Lucien Laviscount All Set To Reprise His Role As Alfie For 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

Makers of Emily in Paris on Monday announced the third instalment of the popular rom-com web series. The makers took to their Instagram handle and revealed that the series had been renewed for a 3rd and 4th season as well. Taking to the captions, they wrote "Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 & 4! Emily Is Officially Returning For Two More Seasons!!" and fans expressed their excitement regarding the same.

Lucien Laviscount all set to reprise his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris Season 3

Now, in a new development, Lucien Laviscount, who played the season 2 love interest of Lily Collins' Emily Cooper, will be returning for season 3 of the rom-com series. The same was announced by the show's creator Darren Star at PaleyFest on Sunday during an Emily in Paris panel, moderated by Janine Rubenstein, host of the PEOPLE Everyday podcast.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Lily Collins, opened up about the same as she said, "You know, he didn't audition. He sent a tape in and Darren showed it to me. And right away it was just so apparent that was Alfie". Collins further added, "Without any conversation, we just saw it and like we jumped on the Zoom and just had a conversation for like 45 minutes and you felt really comfortable which is so crazy to hear that you were super nervous."

Lucien Laviscount says, Lily made him 'feel at home'

Not only this Laviscount also opened up about the love he has for the character. Talking about portraying Alfie, he said that it is honesty and his truth that just comes through, adding, "I feel like his perspective changes and he opens his eyes to things that happen." He further continued that he gets to work with Lily Collins and that feels great to him. Lucien said that Lily made him feel at home despite being a new kid on set.

Emily In Paris Season 2

The latest season of the hit Paris-based romantic comedy was recently released online. The show is all about Emily, who is an American girl new to the city, and how she navigated through love and her job all at once.

Image: Instagram/@serienfurecidos