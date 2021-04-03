Lucifer Creator Joe Henderson Teases Season 5B Trailer; 'It's Awesome!' Says Henderson

The successful television series, Lucifer, is gearing up for its release on the 28th of May this year on Netflix. The hype around the series is already extremely high but a recent interview with the creator of the series has intensified the fans' anticipation for Lucifer season 5 part 2. Check out what the creator had to say about the new season and new characters introduced in the season.

Joe Henderson on Lucifer season 5B

Lucifer's showrunner sat down for an interview with Word Balloon where he talked about the latest Lucifer season 5 part 2. Sparring the spoilers and details of the series, Henderson hyped up the fans by saying that the new season will shock everyone. Teasing about the trailer, Joe warned the fans that it will contain some spoilers and guaranteed that it will not ruin the experience of watching the show. In fact, going by his opinion, it will only add to one's experience. He revealed that while watching Lucifer season 5B, he marvelled at what the team achieved in just 8 episodes.

'Lucifer' cast and new characters

Starring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, the show has a talented ensemble of talented actors like Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Kevin Rankin, and Scarlett Estevez. The new season premiering in May will introduce new characters to the series. The second half will have Dennis Haysbert playing the role of God.

In an interview with TV Line, the Lucifer cast member D.B. Woodside revealed that the new season will be super-exciting and chaotic after introducing the character of God. Giving a little sneak peek of the new episodes, Woodside said that the second half picks up right after the end of the first half. The relationship between God and Lucifer is something to look forward to, according to Woodside.

Lucifer season 6 plot

The plot of Lucifer follows Lucifer Morningstar who runs a nightclub in Los Angeles after abandoning Hell and later becomes a consultant for LAPD. There he meets Lauren German, who becomes his love interest. The season was received positively by the critics and the fans. The fifth season was supposed to be the final season, but it is now renewed for a sixth season including ten episodes.

Promo Pic Credit: Lucifer IG