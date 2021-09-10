'Lucifer': Fans React To Tom Ellis Starrer Netflix Drama, Say It 'hits Right In The Feels'

One of Netflix's buzzing hit series Lucifer has finally come to its conclusion with the sixth and final season of the show premiering on Friday, 10 September 2021. Ardent fans of the Devil fantasy series are left with a bittersweet feeling, putting rest to their long-drawn anticipation about its end. The story centres around Lucifer Morningstar, essayed by Tom Ellis as he abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named Lux, becoming the police departments' consultant.

Fans' unrelenting love for the show led Netflix to pick it up for a fourth season after it was cancelled by Fox. Now, as fans witnessed the sentiment ridden, yet satisfying ending of their favourite characters' story, they couldn't control the barrage of emotions. Many of them took to their social media handles, stating the finale was 'right in the feels'. The show's ending leaves no room for a comeback, putting an end to a wild ride.

Lucifer season 6 leaves fans with bittersweet feeling

The fifth season ended with a battle between Lucifer and his twin brother, Michael to decide who would be hailed as the new god. Lucifer then claimed the title, defeating the duplicitous Michael. Now as season 6 strikes, Lucifer can be seen hesitant to leave Lux and all his friends behind. Without delving deep into the finale, here's a look at what the season's finale left for its fans.

Getting emotional on Maze's walk down the aisle, one fan wrote, "Maze walking down the isle to heavy metal rock music in all black is a look and I love it #LuciferFinale #LuciferFinalSeason #LuciferSeason6". While another shared a GIF about being emotional as they finish the season and wrote, "I’m on episode 9 right now and man, right in the feels. #LuciferFinalSeason". Reflecting on one key scene in the finale, another user wrote,"We have a daughter" IM DYING RIGHT NOW". Have a look.

Maze walking down the isle to heavy metal rock music in all black is a look and I love it #LuciferFinale #LuciferFinalSeason #LuciferSeason6 — Danielle 🌙✨ (@DanC887) September 10, 2021

i am a child of abandonment

these are my parents and they are leaving me today#LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/avLt8YtIUd — lucifan maria is not ready to let lucifer go (@teamdeckerstar) September 10, 2021

they're so cute i love this for ella its what she deserves #LuciferSeason6 #LuciferFinalSeason #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/SJD9FVfRDO — zarah | cr: can't fear your own world (@kathspetr0va) September 10, 2021

More on the Tom Ellis starrer

Without any spoilers, the show ends on a great note, with every character getting the cheesy yet nearly perfect ending they deserve. For the unversed, the show focuses on a handsome angel, who has been thrown out of heaven due to his rebellion. He is cast-off in hell, but he eventually gets bored and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub called Lux. With his special manipulative powers, he aids the police department in a murder investigation involving him. He works with Chloe Decker as a consultant and the series charts the various supernatural encounters witnessed by them as they develop their relationship.

Apart from Tom, the show also stars Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin in pivotal roles.

