'Lucifer': Is There Another Season Coming? Are Fans Finally Bidding Adieu To Morningstar?

The American urban fantasy television series Lucifer recently dropped its highly anticipated sixth season on Friday, September 10 on Netflix. First premiered in 2016, the series entertained the audience with its high octane supernatural action and devilish romance between Tom Ellis and Lauren German.

Destined to end with only three episodes, ardent fans of the show were not ready to say goodbye to their favourite show yet as they ran extensive campaigns to bring the show back to which Netflix obliged. With Lucifer season 6, fans have been wondering if this is it for the series. Read on to find out.

Is Lucifer season 6 the end? Is there going to be Lucifer season 7?

According to a report from Netflix Life, after being cancelled on Fox news, Netflix revived the show by ordering ten episodes for season four. After its successful run, the streamer ordered another 10-episode season which was touted to be its final season. Dropped on May 28, the fifth season was released in two parts with a total of 16 episodes. The series was renewed for the sixth season.

For the fans wondering if there was a possibility of another season of Lucifer, Netflix put a rest to all the speculations by announcing the sixth season as the concluding season. The posters revealed during the promotion of the season on Lucifer's official Instagram had 'The Final Season' written in bold in front of the faces of the characters. In one of the posts, Netflix wrote, ''All bad things must come to an end''.

More on Lucifer

Starring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, the show has a talented ensemble of talented actors like Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Kevin Rankin, and Scarlett Estevez. Lucifer follows the story of Lucifer Morningstar who runs a nightclub in Los Angeles after abandoning Hell and later becomes a consultant for LAPD. There he meets Lauren German, who becomes his love interest.

The latest season of the series was met with a positive response from the audience as the fans were left teary-eyed while bidding a farewell to their favourite show.

IMAGE: LUCIFER'S INSTAGRAM