'Lucifer' Season 5 B Makers Share Cryptic Dialogue, Fans Say "WHAT?????"

Lucifer has rapidly become one of the popular series on Netflix over the last few years. Netflix is currently gearing up to release the remainder of the episodes of Lucifer season 5 and has been actively promoting the same on social media for the last few days. Quite recently, the show has shared a small part of the script of the upcoming episodes, giving a glimpse of what to be expected. However, the unexpected teaser has created a sense of bewilderment among fans, who have shared all kinds of baffled reactions in their replies.

Fans react to Lucifer season 5 script

The loyal fans of this series have been waiting for a long time to learn more about the new episodes of Lucifer, which are due to be released on May 28. With less than two weeks remaining for the release, the makers have posted a small portion of the script from the Twitter handle of the show. While the dialogues have revealed one of the scenes from the upcoming episodes, the character names have been kept anonymous, to refrain from revealing too much of its context. However, it is revealed that a member of a character's family is a killer. Many of the fans have been baffled by this script.

Since the identities of the mentioned characters have been hidden, many fans expressed their doubts regarding what to take from this script. Most of the replies that the shared script has received hints that the fans haven’t quite connected with it. On the other hand, a few netizens have also taken a few guesses about who the characters in question are. Some of the guesses say that the two characters in the script are Lucifer and Chloe.

CHLOE /LUCIFER — chloe | deckerstar happy ending (@laurenngermanfr) May 14, 2021

Yeah clearly so Lucifer is character bcuz he reflecting him issue with his family on the the case and character really just sounds like Chloe after they had a fight — :) 𝙲𝚊𝚢 | 𝙼𝙰𝚈 𝟸𝟾𝚃𝙷 .-. (@httpsxlaurenn) May 14, 2021

this is a chloe quote isnt it — nicole | D-11 (@morningsdecker) May 14, 2021

Lucifer had made its premiere on television way back in 2016 which has been adapted from the comic book series The Sandman. The show revolves around the character of Lucifer, the devil, who has abandoned hell to live with humans. The first batch of 8 episodes of Lucifer season 5 was released last year, and the upcoming one will also have the same number of episodes. It has been recently announced that the show will be concluded with the next season.

