'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2: Find Out How Many Episodes Are There For You To Binge On

After awaiting the release of Lucifer season 5 part 2 for several months, Netflix treated fans with the much-awaited second part of the Tom Ellis-starrer on May 28, 2021. The first part of Lucifer season 5 premiered on the streaming giant back in August 2020 and comprised a total of 8 episodes. Now, since part two of the fantasy superhero television series is available to stream, read on to find out how many episodes are there in Lucifer season 5 part 2.

Here's a list of Lucifer season 5 part 2 episodes

Just like its previous part, the newly-released second part of Lucifer season 5 on Netflix also comprises a total of eight episodes. Each episode of Lucifer season 5 part 2 is clocked at one hour on average, so it will take eight hours for one to finish the series if they plan to binge-watch all eight episodes together. While all the episodes have been helmed by different directors, they premiered on the streamer on May 28, 2021. Take a look at the list of Lucifer season 5 part 2 episodes with their respective titles and directors below:

Episode 1: "Family Dinner" (directed by Nathan Hope)

Episode 2: "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam" (directed by Sherwin Shilati)

Episode 3: "Resting Devil Face" (directed by Bola Ogun)

Episode 4: "Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid" (directed by Greg Beeman)

Episode 5: "A Little Harmless Stalking" (directed by Richard Speight Jr.)

Episode 6: "Nothing Lasts Forever" (directed by Lisa Demaine)

Episode 7: "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!" (directed by Ildy Modrovich)

Episode 8: "A Chance at a Happy Ending" (directed by Karen Gaviola)

After being cancelled by Fox after airing three seasons, Lucifer's following seasons found their new home on Netflix. After the release of season five's second part, ardent fans of the series are now awaiting updates about its sixth and final season. If the grapevines are to be believed, Lucifer season 6 will boast of 10 episodes in total before it bids adieu to the masses forever. However, its sixth season's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers.

