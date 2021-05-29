'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 Spoilers: Who Dies In Lucifer Season 5 Part 2?

Lucifer fans can now see the season five finale on Netflix following nine months of waiting. Season 5 part 2's eight-episode plot questions whether Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) can step into the shoes of his father, God. Yet those are large footsteps to follow especially because his twin brother Michael (also Tom) is also competing for the position. So, what transpired in the run-up to the fresh episodes and when does the saga end? Read on at your own risk as the following contains major Lucifer season 5 part 2 spoilers.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 spoilers

The Lucifer Season 5 part 2 episodes catch on after Lucifer has returned to Hell from Los Angeles, abandoning all of his Earth-bound friends alone. In the premiere episode, Michael, Lucifer's identical twin brother, saves Chloe Decker from being assaulted during a murder case. When Chloe is abducted during an inquiry after Lucifer returns to Earth, he becomes enraged. Michael was holding Chloe captive in a cave, it was later discovered. Michael invites Lucifer to a battle when Lucifer succeeds to liberate Chloe from Michael's grip. The mid-season climax of the fantasy drama saw the mighty God arrive upon Earth for the very first time to split up the struggle between Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel, leaving a big cliffhanger.

God chooses to quit in season five part two and travels to an alternative dimension with his lady, the Goddess (Tricia Helfer). When Amenadiel notes that God has yet to pick his replacement, the Almighty being clarified that this is no longer his prerogative and that they will decide between themselves. But, of course, it's not that easy.

Michael, Lucifer's deceitful twin, is also vying to occupy his father's role. There at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a vote is called, and Michael receives the bulk of their siblings' votes for the king. Michael, on the other hand, isn't instantly imbued with God's abilities, which he feels is owing to the fact that the decision wasn't unanimous. As a result, Michael and Lucifer fight to the bitter end, with Chloe intervening to thwart Michael's Azrael's Blade. However, Chloe puts herself in the crosshairs as a result of this, with Michael attacking her in a frenzy.

When Lucifer is in paradise, he wears Lilith's eternity ring, which protects him from being burned to death. However, in order to return Chloe to Earth, he sets the band on her hand before professing his love for the investigator and exploding. When Chloe awakens in her human body and travels to Earth, she fights Michael and is moments away from murdering him when Lucifer appears. Rather than killing Michael, he rips off his twin's wings before comprehending that he has now succeeded God, which explains why he endured his time in heaven. The season finishes with Lucifer wryly exclaiming, "Oh my me!" as everyone in the convention centre kneels before him.

Image: Still from Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.