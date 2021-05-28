Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2: What Time Does The Netflix Fantasy Series Release?

Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 or Lucifer Season 5B's release has been highly anticipated among the series' fans ever since streaming giant, Netflix, launched the trailer for the show. The trailer of the upcoming season shows Lucifer's father retiring which leads to him believing that he will be the next God. The show boasts of a star cast with Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, D.B Woodside and many others.

Developed by Tom Kapinos, Lucifer Season 5 - Part 2 was meant to be the last season of the series before it was confirmed that Season 6 would be the final one for the fantasy series. Lucifer Season 5B's release date is May 28, today. So, here is what time Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 would be released on Netflix.

Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 release time

Netflix released the series' trailer on April 30, 2021, promising plenty of twists and turns with Tom Ellis returning as Lucifer and Dennis Haysbert playing God. The character finds himself having mixed reactions seeing his father return. He finds it pleasing that God has finally decided to retire and that Lucifer would take up his position. Much to the main character's dismay, he finds himself competing against an opponent for the position.

Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 release time varies across the timelines. In the USA, the series will drop at 12:00 am PST and 3:00 am EST. The season can be expected to release at 08:00 am in the UK, according to British Summer Time. The audience in India can watch the series at 1:30 pm on Netflix. In Australia, Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2 release time will be 6:00 pm (GMT+10). The Japanese audience can expect to watch the new season at 4:00 pm, according to Japanese Standard Time.

In the previous season, the audience saw God having to break up a fight between Lucifer, Michael, and Amenadiel in the Los Angeles Police Department, leaving the audience wondering what would happen next. The previous also brought a new realisation for Chloe Decker, who was told that she was specially made for Lucifer by God and was delivered to Earth by Amenadiel.

Image: Still from Lucifer

