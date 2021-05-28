'Lucifer' Season 5B: As New Episodes Finally Drop, Excited Fans Go Berserk On Social Media

Lucifer season 5B aka the second part of season 5, is finally here. The Netflix show has gained immense popularity since its first season with the fandom growing larger every day. Lucifer's season 5 part 2 is something that fans have been desperately waiting for since God has finally made an appearance on Earth.

As new episodes drop, fans of the show have stormed social media with excited glee. Netizens have been tweeting for days in anticipation of the show and now that the new season of Lucifer has finally dropped, fans can't get enough. Check out some reactions by Lucifer's admirers below -

Netizens react to Lucifer season 5B

Lucifer's season 5B has received a lot of love and adoration from excited fans who have been awaiting the show for a long time. Fans are excited to pick up where the show left off which was with some major unanswered questions and a kind of cliffhanger. Several fans of the show dropped tweets talking about how excited they were.

Other fans also left tweets talking about how they were "so ready" for the new episodes. Other fans simply expressed excitement at being able to see their favourite King of Hell on-screen again. Take a look at some of the reactions below -

LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY LUCIFER TODAY #LUCIFER #LuciferSeason5B pic.twitter.com/wzuj5zWT1c — dom | LUCIFER TODAY (@mxzieve) May 28, 2021

IT’S DEVIL TIME 😈

WHO ELSE STAYED UP ALL NIGHT WAITING FOR @lucifernetflix PART 2 OF SEASON 5 AND IS ABOUT TO PULL A ALL NIGHTER BINGE WATCHING 🙋🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ebESErLbDZ — sanchoreefkahuna (@yaboireefy) May 28, 2021

I am so damn ready pic.twitter.com/J0WochT7QA — (-_-)(-_-) (@Motion_Comedy) May 28, 2021

What times does Lucifer come out?

The answer to the aforementioned question is that new episodes of Lucifer are already out on Netflix. Lucifer's official social media handles on Twitter and Instagram dropped the information a couple of hours ago, telling fans they could check out the new episodes. So if you haven't yet realised it, check out Lucifer's 5th season on Netflix once again because 8 more episodes have been added to the list!

let the celestial battle begin ⚔️ stream #lucifer season 5 part 2 now only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/uvbw7HQwhc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) May 28, 2021

More about Lucifer

Before being a huge streaming benefit for Netflix, Lucifer premiered on Fox in 2016. It ran for three seasons but soon it was cancelled. After being cancelled by Fox, fans of the show went berserk on social media. Hashtags for bringing Lucifer back went viral all across the world and prayers of fans were finally answered.

Netflix picked up the show for streaming and after popular demand, the show was renewed for a fourth season. The cast of Lucifer includes - Tom Ellis, Lauren Graham, D.B. Woodside, Lesley- Ann Brandt, Dennis Haysbert, Kevin Alejandro, Rachel Harris, and Scarlett Estevez. Watch the Lucifer Season 5B trailer below -

Image - Still from Lucifer's trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.