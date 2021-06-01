'Lucifer' Season 5B: Tom Ellis Talks About The Hardest Part Of Saying Goodbye To Lucifer

The fantasy American TV series Lucifer just released the second installment of the fifth season and season six will mark the end of the series. Just like other seasons, in Lucifer Season 5B, Tom Ellis was seen as Lucifer Morningstar and he spoke about his character with Collider. He revealed that the variety that Lucifer’s character allows him as a performer is what he will miss the most after saying goodbye to the show Lucifer.

During the conversation, when Tom Ellis was asked if the character of Lucifer has become a friend that he is sad to leave behind and he said he absolutely feels so. He said that it does not feel like he has left the character behind because Season 6 of the series is yet to be released for the audience. Tom thinks the character was a unique one and allowed him to try and experiment with different things with just one character. He also revealed that he thinks he will have to take on a new project very soon in order to take out and separate the character of Lucifer from himself.

Tom Ellis revealed that in his daily life he pulls out Lucifer’s character sometimes and mimics his voice and actions. He said that in front of his children, he slips into Lucifer’s voice and makes comments like Lucifer once in a while. When asked about the ending episode of Season 5B, and if he knew about the twists included in the episode, he said that he was fully aware of the plot of Lucifer Season 5B. Being a producer of the show, he was well aware of the twists and turns and was happy about them all.

The show Lucifer tells the story of Lucifer Morningstar, who is a powerful angel in Heaven but he gets thrown out of there because of his rebellion. He comes to Los Angeles and stars his own nightclub called Lux. But his life takes a turn when he finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation and meets Detective Chloe Decker. He helps the police solve the murder case with his power to manipulate human beings. Later he joins the Los Angeles Police Department as a consultant who can assist the detectives to solve crimes. Lucifer Season 5B cast includes Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, D.B Woodside as Amenadiel, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza in the lead roles. Lucifer Season 5B trailer was released in the month of April and garnered lots of praise from the audience.

Lucifer Season 6

Lucifer was supposed to end with the second installment of season 5 but the makers decided to extend the series with the sixth and final season. Tom Ellis signed an additional contract and came on board for the sixth season along with other members of the cast. The release date of the final season is yet to be revealed.

