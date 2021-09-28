'Lucifer' Star Inbar Lavi Ties Knot With Her Long Time Beau Dan Bar Shira In Israel

Inbar Lavi aka Eve did not just marry in the last season of Lucifer but also did tie the knot with the love of her life in real. The 34-year-old actor exchanged vows with her long time beau, Dan Bar Shira, in a Bohemian beach style wedding in Israel. The couple tied the knot on September 13 and have recently shared a few photos with their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Inbar shared a few photos from the Mediterranean wedding. The photos had Inbar wearing an off-shoulder wedding gown with a thigh-high slit and brown heels. Keeping her makeup and accessories to a minimum, the actor only wore a pair of earrings to complete her look. On the other hand, Dan Bar Shira coordinated with her partner and donned a white Tuxedo with Brown Shoes. The actor received warm wishes from her fans, friends and family in the comment section. Actor Paige Spara was thrilled with the news as she sent love to Lavi in the comment. She wrote, "THERE SHE FREAKING IS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GLOWING MY ANGEL!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t imagine it any other way!!!!!! OH MY GOD ITS HAPPENED IS HAPPENING ITS ALL HAPPPPPPENING 😍🙌👏🔥❤️I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU." Alona Ferraez wrote, "The most beautiful couple !!!!!! Most beautiful bride !!! Mazal tov !!!!!," while Meaghan Oppenheimer wrote, "You are absolutely stunning and golden. Congratulations, you look so happy."

Inbar Lavi and Dan Bar Shira's traditional wedding

In another post, the Lucifer actor shared a series of photos in which she can be seen performing several traditional rituals from their native country. From a seaside Chupah to a Henna ritual, the wedding had several ethnic customs. As per People, the couple's wedding was also inspired by the Burning Man festival of Nevada, where they met for the first time in 2019.

Lavi also told People she and her husband both belong to Israel. They chose their native country for the wedding as their entire family resides there. The couple tied the knot in the presence of 400 friends and family members. All the guests at the wedding were dressed in white. The couple looked stunning in three different white coloured outfits.

