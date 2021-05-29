'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' 10 Pics That Will Turn Your Boring Weekend Into A Fun-filled One

Tom Ellis has garnered recognition over the years with his performance as the Devil in the fantasy drama series Lucifer. As Lucifer season 5B has recently arrived on Netflix, the actor is making headlines again with his appealing act. Take a look at some of his pictures for a joyful weekend from his Instagram handle, where he has more than eight million followers.

10 Tom Ellis' pictures to turn your weekend from boring to fun

In this behind-the-set photo from Lucifer, Tom Ellis is showcasing the lipstick marks on his body. He is holding his clothes and posing with a moody face. The actor teased that the lipstick marks are given by his director for a scene.

The Lucifer star is seen with his dog in this picture. He hugged his dog while wearing a Netflix hoodie. This could easily be one of the must-see Tom Ellis' photos.

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar wearing his silk robe has appeared several times on the series. Here is a BTS picture of the same. The devil just sitting on his sofa.

Tom Ellis has been part of a few theatre plays. He shared photos from one of his on-stage performances on Insta. The eight years old pictures have him in curly hair and a grown beard.

Tom Ellis raised the temperature with his shoot for a fitness magazine. The actor displaced his six-pack abs and toned physique. He also showed some exercise that he does to stay in shape.

In Lucifer, Tom Ellis falls in love with a detective and works as a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). But his skills come from years back when the actor himself played a detective. In the picture below, his British styled detective look is revealed.

Tom Ellis shared a photo from his honeymoon in 2019. He is seen in a bath robe cheering with champagne in his hand. The actor pouts as he stands in a beautiful location.

Lucifer actor thanked his fans for their love as he shared a goofy picture of himself. He is seen making a heart with his hand. Tom Ellis is also wearing his glasses.

Seeing Tom Ellis in a clean-shaven look is a rare sight. The actor posted a picture of himself as he cut down his beard. His hair was also short at the time.

In one of his photoshoots, Tom Ellis donned a long coat. He posed candidly with a hand in his coat's pocket. Check out the picture below.

IMAGE: OFFICIALTOMELLIS INSTAGRAM; PHOTO BY JOSHSTYLE

