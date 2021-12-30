'Lucifer' To 'Money Heist', Here're 8 Popular Netflix Shows That Bid Adieu To Fans In 2021

Quick links:
The final batch of the 'Money Heist' Season 5 dropped on Netflix on 3 December 2021. The story revolves around 'The Professor' who has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history
'Lucifer' Season 6 marked the series' last hurrah. However, Lucifer said goodbye as the sixth and final season arrived on Netflix on 10 September 2020
'The Irregulars' is a British mystery adventure crime drama created by Tom Bidwell for Netflix. It features the Baker Street Irregulars working for Dr Watson saving London from supernatural elements
The heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. The web series was last aired on Netflix on 9 July 2021
Jupiter's Legacy immediately became a trending hit on Netflix after Season 1 was released. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, and Matt Lanter
Wynonna Earp is a supernatural Western horror television series which is developed by Emily Andras. The programme was last aired on 9 April 2021 and is based on the comic book series by Beau Smith
Following its premiere in March 2021, the Katherine McPhee-led sitcom 'Country Comfort' was cancelled after one season
