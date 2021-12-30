Last Updated:

'Lucifer' To 'Money Heist', Here're 8 Popular Netflix Shows That Bid Adieu To Fans In 2021

The final batch of the 'Money Heist' series dropped on Netflix on 3 December 2021. Here's a look at some more popular shows that bid adieu to audiences in 2021.

Written By
Swati Singh
Money Heist
1/8
Image: @money_heist/Instagram

The final batch of the 'Money Heist' Season 5 dropped on Netflix on 3 December 2021. The story revolves around 'The Professor' who has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history

Lucifer
2/8
Image: @lucifernetflix/Instagram

'Lucifer' Season 6 marked the series' last hurrah. However, Lucifer said goodbye as the sixth and final season arrived on Netflix on 10 September 2020

Irregulars
3/8
Image: @theirregularsnetflix/Instagram

'The Irregulars' is a British mystery adventure crime drama created by Tom Bidwell for Netflix. It features the Baker Street Irregulars working for Dr Watson saving London from supernatural elements

Atypical
4/8
Image: @atypicalnetflix/Instagram

The heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. The web series was last aired on Netflix on 9 July 2021

Jupiter's Legacy
5/8
Image: @jupiterslegacyonnetflix/Instagram

Jupiter's Legacy immediately became a trending hit on Netflix after Season 1 was released. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, and Matt Lanter

Wynonna Earp
6/8
Image: @wynonnaearp/Instagram

Wynonna Earp is a supernatural Western horror television series which is developed by Emily Andras. The programme was last aired on 9 April 2021 and is based on the comic book series by Beau Smith

Country Comfort
7/8
Image: @countrycomfortonnetflix/Instagram

Following its premiere in March 2021, the Katherine McPhee-led sitcom 'Country Comfort' was cancelled after one season

Shameless
8/8
Image: @shameless/Instagram

'Shameless' is based on a British series that centres on siblings in a Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father. The final season was premiered on 11 October 2021

