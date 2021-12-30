'Lucifer' To 'Money Heist', Here're 8 Popular Netflix Shows That Bid Adieu To Fans In 2021

Last Updated: 30th December, 2021 00:13 IST

'Shameless' is based on a British series that centres on siblings in a Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father. The final season was premiered on 11 October 2021

Following its premiere in March 2021, the Katherine McPhee-led sitcom 'Country Comfort' was cancelled after one season

Wynonna Earp is a supernatural Western horror television series which is developed by Emily Andras. The programme was last aired on 9 April 2021 and is based on the comic book series by Beau Smith

The heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance. The web series was last aired on Netflix on 9 July 2021

'The Irregulars' is a British mystery adventure crime drama created by Tom Bidwell for Netflix. It features the Baker Street Irregulars working for Dr Watson saving London from supernatural elements

'Lucifer' Season 6 marked the series' last hurrah. However, Lucifer said goodbye as the sixth and final season arrived on Netflix on 10 September 2020

The final batch of the 'Money Heist' Season 5 dropped on Netflix on 3 December 2021. The story revolves around 'The Professor' who has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history

