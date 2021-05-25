'Lucifer's' DB Woodside Teases A Heartbreaking Moment In Season 5 Part B

Popular show Lucifer is going to end with the upcoming season 6, however, fans are still not ready for the show to end for good. DB Woodside teased that some powerful and heartbreaking stuff is going to happen in the upcoming episodes. DB Woodside plays the character of angel Amenadiel in the show.

DB Woodside reveals a heartbreaking moment will happen in Season 5 Part B

DB Woodside in an interview with Entertainment Tonight revealed some things about the upcoming episodes of Lucifer. The actor said that something very emotional is going to happen and viewers should keep faith for season 6 despite the huge and devastating moment that is on the way. He added that something shocking will happen towards the end of Season 5 Part B that will break everyone’s heart. DB Woodside also said that we can expect the arrival of God and may revolve around the daddy issues that Lucifer and Amendiel have. Moe to the point, he added that sometimes the way to clean those up is to go through a little bit of pain, emotions, and revelations. The filming of season 6 wrapped up a few days ago and the cast said an emotional farewell to the program after six seasons.

Actor Tom Ellis took to Instagram to share a snap from the sets of Lucifer. He even penned a note and said, “Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other. ‘Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of Lucifer to life. What a ride.” Have a look at the post below.

Creators Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich previously revealed that the last ever episode is called Partners ‘Til The End. Lucifer Season 5 Part B will arrive on Netflix on May 28 around 12:01 a.m. The first part of the Season 5 ended with an epic double showdown where we saw Lucifer fighting Maze and Amenadiel fighting Lucifer’s twin brother Micheal. God is expected to be playing a major role in the upcoming episodes of Season 5 Part B.

Promo Image: D.B Woodside's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.