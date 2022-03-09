'Lucifer's Tom Ellis Lends Support To 'incredible' Ukrainian Women Amid War With Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 14th day, the aggression carried out by the troops has wreaked havoc in the war-torn country. Ever since the news of Russian evasion started surfacing on the Internet, several Hollywood stars have been showing their concern towards Ukraine and its residents. Lucifer star Tom Ellis is the recent star to show his solidarity towards the women while lending his support to them.

The actor took to Instagram and penned a special post all the women out there, including mothers, refugees, activists who are all alone and still facing the crisis with great valour. "I'm thinking about all the incredible women in my life today of which there are many but I'm especially thinking about all the women in Ukraine right now. Mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, suffer needlessly on a day when they should be celebrated. #internationalwomensday #ukraine #peace #iwd #iwd22," he wrote alongside the flag of Ukraine.

Tom Ellis lends support to Ukrainian women

Apart from Tom Ellis, another actor to speak about the courage and bravery of the women, was FRIEND alum, Jennifer Aniston. She had also penned a similar post for the woman while trying to understand the kind of agony they might have gone through in the war-torn country.

"Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists... To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you 🙏🏼 I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here (and in my stories!! (SIC)," Aniston wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of civilians and troops have been killed.

Image: Instagram/TomEllis/Twitter/NEXTA_TV