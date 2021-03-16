'Ludo' Shooting Locations: Know Filming Locations Of This Anurag Basu Directorial

Ludo is a Bollywood comedy film released on Netflix in the year 2020. The film revolves around the life of four unknown people who collide with each other through a common connection. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and several others are a part of the cast of the movie. Fans often wonder where about the Ludo shooting location, here's everything you need to know about it.

'Ludo' shooting location

According to the end credits of the film, a major part of the movie is shot at Chanivali Studios in Mumbai whereas some portions of the movie are also shot in the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagri in Mumbai. Several important shooting scenes of the movie were also shot in Latakunj and Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Some scenes were also shot in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Ludo detailed plot

The film revolves around the life of four people that collide with each other through a common connection. Akash played by Aditya Roy Kapur finds a video of him and his girlfriend Shruti (Sanya Malhotra) on the internet. Meanwhile, Shruti is going to get married to someone else in a few days. On the other hand, Alok Kumar played by Rajkummar Rao who is a die-hard fan of Mithun Chakraborty and has a crush on a girl named Pinky played by Fatima Sana Sheikh since childhood. Pinky requests Alok to free her husband who is in jail for a crime he did not commit. Rahul played by Rohit Saraf is fed up with his job and accidentally finds a bag full of cash. Bittu (Abhishek Bachchan) is released from jail and finds that his wife has married his best friend. A tragedy takes place and all the lives are connected to a gangster named Sattu played by Pankaj Tripathi. Eventually, a hilarious mess forms in the end.

'Ludo' cast and crew

Ludo has a very big cast of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney. Asha Negi and Shalini Vatsa also play important roles in the movie. The film is directed and written by Anurag Basu.

