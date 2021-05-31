'Luis Miguel' Biopic Series Renewed For Third Season On Netflix

Luis Miguel is a biographical Spanish-language series based on the life of the Mexican singer. The show has received praises from the audiences and reached a wider group on Netflix. Now, following the success of its currently available two seasons the makers have renewed it for another part.

Luis Miguel: The Series renewed for the third season

Variety has revealed that Netflix has given a green light to the Luis Miguel series for a third season. It is before the season two finale arrives on the streaming platform. Bankrolled by MGM and Gato Grande Productions, the upcoming season would be the final one. The project is said to be the only officially authorized series about the furiously private titular international Latino sensation and multi-platinum artist.

Luis Miguel: The Series season two has Diego Boneta reprising the role of the Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer. It also features Macarena Achaga as Luismi's daughter, Michelle Salas. The cast includes Pablo Cruz Guerrero as Patricio Robles, Fernando Guallar as Mauricio Ambrosi, Teresa Ruiz as Azucena, Juan Ignacio Cane as José Pérez; Valery Sais as young Michelle and Axel Llunas as her younger brother. Luis Miguel season 3 updates on casting is yet to be announced.

The latest season of Luis Miguel on Netflix was directed by Humberto Hinojosa and Adrian Grunberg. The scripts are by Daniel Krauze, Ana Sofia Clerici, Anton Goenechea, Diego Ayala, Karin Valecillos and Paulina Barros. It closely explores the problems Miguel faced to balance his professional and family life along with his public persona. The show takes place from the beginning of his flourishing career as a child and goes up to his early international success.

Luis Miguel season two premiered worldwide on Netflix on April 18 and consisted of eight, hourlong episodes. The supporting team has Sergio Basteri; Camila Sodi, Cesar Santana, Cesar Bordon, Martin Bello, Juan Pablo Zurita, Pilar Santacruz, Lola Casamayor, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio. The current chair of MGM Television Group, Mark Burnett, helped develop the series and led Gato Grande in its first scripted project aimed at the thriving U.S. Hispanic market.

IMAGE: LUISMIGUELLASERIE INSTAGRAM

