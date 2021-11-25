Luke Cage: City Of Fire Cancelled 1 Month Before Premiere; Writer Says "My Heart's Broken"

Luke Cage: City of Fire writer Ho Che Anderson took to his Instagram account on Thursday and revealed that the series, that was meant to premiere in one month has been cancelled. He announced that Marvel abruptly cancelled the comic and that he was heartbroken about the news. He mentioned that he would be taking a break from social media to process what had happened.

The writer began his elaborate caption by writing, "Man plans, God laughs" as he mentioned there was no easy way to break the unfortunate news. He told fans that the scripts were all complete and went on to explain the progress that the show had made before it got cancelled. Calling it an 'absolute beauty', he mentioned that there were many people who were extremely excited about the release. He wrote, "No easy way to say this. I got the word Luke Cage got cancelled this morning, one month away from its premiere. The scripts are all written. The first issue is done and is a thing of absolute beauty. Issues 2 and 3 are deep into production. Covers have been drawn."

Ho Che Anderson went on to mention that regardless of how things turned out, he was proud of the work he had done. He hoped that the comic would be seen by the audience someday in the future, but stated that as for now, it was 'dead in the water'. The caption read, "People have gotten excited, and with good reason as far as I’m concerned. I remain as proud of this as any work I’ve ever done. Maybe someday it will be seen. But as of today, this comic is dead in the water. If you want answers I am not the man to ask. My heart is broken. I’m taking a social media break to lick my wounds. Somewhere god is having a chuckle. Enjoy it."

Former Luke Cage writer David F. Walker took to Twitter to speculate the issue and mentioned there were two reasons why the series could have probably gotten cancelled. He mentioned that if the decision was taken because of low pre-orders, a digital release would eventually take place. But he stated that if it was cancelled because of issues with the subject matter, then fans would never be able to get their hands on it.

There are only two reasons a title is cancelled this late in the game. #1 - pre-orders were too low to warrant the cost of printing. #2 - someone high up on the Marvel/Disney food chain saw something in the series that didn't sit well with them, and decided to kill it. https://t.co/xo8qJEYEmk — David F Walker (@DavidWalker1201) November 24, 2021

