'Lupin' Part 2: Fans Spot Plot-holes That Many Might Have Missed; Check Out

The second season of Lupin recently released for streaming on Netflix. While most of the fans didn’t notice a trivial plot hole in the show, some of the eagle-eyed watchers did and mentioned it on Reddit. Read along to find out what the problem was and more about the show.

Lupin Part 2: Fan notices a plot-hole during Guerida car escape; find out details

The second season of the French thriller show released on Netflix, last week on Friday, June 11, 2021, and a long list of fans have already binge-watched it over the weekend. The first season of Lupin ended with a massive cliff-hanger. It was seen in the debut season’s finale episode, that Assane takes Raoul and Claire, for a trip to a festival held at Etretat.

He notices that they are being followed by Leonard, who is one of Hubert's allies and has orders to get rid of Assante but leave his family unharmed. However, when Assante sees Leonard, he informs the local police and tricks them to arrest Leonard and saying that he was Paul Sernine. Sometime later, Leonard is let gone off by the police, of which Assante is unaware.

The episode further saw Raoul walking out of the festival only to be kidnapped by Leonard, who had followed the family back to the festival. The first season came to an end here, with Assante and Claire frantically searching for Raoul and Youssef making an entry and referring to Assante as Lupin. For the unversed, Youssef is a detective who uses his knowledge about the Lupin books, to keep a track of Assante’s activity.

Now, the second season kicked off with Youssef rescuing Raoul from Leonard’s car, after he broke the window as the car was locked. He informs Claire and Assante about the same, but the fan noticed something more to the scene and mentioned it on Reddit. As per Daily Express, he wrote, “Anyone notice the plot hole? Guedira broke the car window to free himself, but the window is intact after he rescued his son”. A couple of the fans mentioned that they had noticed it only after they read the expose, as it was a tiny faux-pas.

Apart from this, viewers have seen several other plot-holes in the show.

One of the fans mentioned a long list of issues that he noticed in the show. He mentioned that it didn't make sense for the policeman to not meet Pellergini physically, but instead make a phone call and not thinking that Assane might be recording it. They also found the lack of a copy of the original video, as a blunder.

Another mentioned that they enjoyed the premise of the show, but it did have a list of technical goof-ups. He mentioned how the makers, showed a single-player game but both Assante and his kid were playing it.

Image: Lupin/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.