Lupin Season 3 Trailer: Omar Sy Ups The Ante In Intense Crime Thriller | Watch

The makers of Lupin: Part 3 have released the trailer of the crime thriller web series starring Omar Sy as Assane. The third installment of the series will witness Omar in hiding and trying to learn to live away from his family. He leaves his wife and son behind as he cannot see them suffer anymore. However, the ghosts of his past haunt him and an unexpected return will turn his world upside down.

2 things you need to know

Lupin Season 3 will start streaming on October 5.

The trailer for Lupin Season 3 will also feature Ludivine Sagnier, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy and Shirine Boutella.

Lupin Season 3 promises a blend of action and comedy

In the third season of Lupin, Assane (Omar Sy) will be seen going into hiding. He will move away from his wife and son as he thinks it's better that way. Nevertheless, the synopsis of the Lupin trailer teases that Assane cannot stand the separation from his family any longer and decides to move back to Paris.

However, he returns with a wild proposal for his family, which is "they should leave France and begin a new life elsewhere". But, his plans may get derailed due to his past.

Lupin Season 2 ending

The story of Lupin Season 3 picks up after Assane is on the run from the police at the end of Season 2. Even though he got his revenge against those who framed his father, later he gets framed for the murder in a twisted way. He decides to leave his family behind, for their well-being. For the unversed, Lupin is a popular French crime thriller series created by Francois Uzan and George Kay.