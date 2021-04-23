Ma Anand Sheela On 'Searching For Sheela': "I Am A Mirror, I Reflect The Other"

Netflix’s much-anticipated documentary Searching for Sheela has finally released on the OTT giant. The movie shares an intimate glimpse into the life of Ma Anand Sheela and highlights her visit to her home country, India nearly thirty years post being accused of fraud and murder. Now, in a recent interview with The Hindu, Sheela Birnstiel expressed how she feels about the polarised opinions that she has been receiving ever since her return.

Sheela says that she is a mirror for everyone who has either condemned or praised her. According to her, she reflects the others, and hence whatever people want to see, they will end up finding it in her. Speaking more about the vivid opinions, Sheela reportedly said that she accepts both adulation and judgment. For her, people have a habit of dissecting, so they have their pleasure and Sheela knows that she isn’t boring.

Talking about her long-lost love, Sheela revealed that after Rajneesh, she focused her love on her mother and father. She continued that they have suffered her darkish days in imprisonment and she needed to take their ache away by giving them love in abundance. She added that she stays with them in the same way she used to stay with Osho’s folks in Rajneeshpuram.

What is Searching for Sheela about?

Searching for Sheela traces Ma Anand Sheela’s return to her home country post being embroiled in a massive scandal with Bhagwan Rajneesh. It retells the story of the controversial figure from her point of view. Sheela describes the time when she and Bhagwan Rajneesh (who she also refers as Osho) were pretty much in love with each other.

The Netflix documentary showcases how the godman accused her of murder. In the trailer, she explains her want to present her side of the story to the entire world. This is because everyone has made enough assumptions about her life because of the godman’s influence. She says in the trailer, “History is not written for my part. It is Bhagwan’s history, not Sheela’s history”. Watch the Searching for Sheela trailer below:

