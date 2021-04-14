Ma Anand Sheela's Netflix Documentary: When Is 'Searching For Sheela' Releasing?

Ma Anand Sheela, formerly known as Sheela Ambalal Patel has been one of the most talked-about person who has been surrounded with controversies for almost all her life. With severe cases such as attempted murder being filed against her, to her exile from India, Ma Anand Sheela has a long history. Ma Anand Sheela is the ex-secretary of the spiritual leader Osho. Netflix's upcoming Searching for Sheela is a documentary based on Ma Anand Sheela's life.

Ma Anand Sheela's Netflix Documentary - Searching for Sheela

The trailer for Ma Anand Sheela's Netflix documentary was released on April 12, on the streaming giant Netflix India's YouTube channel. The trailer shows Ma Anand Sheela in conversation with several interview hosts and also some speeches by Osho himself. She was accused of fraud and murder, and eventually, there was a fallout between her and Osho. Ma Anand Sheela opens up about the hardships she faced after leaving Osho. The documentary aims to bring to light Ma Anand Sheela's story.

The trailer peeks into the life of Ma Anand Sheela as the spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement and several allegations against her. The documentary features several clips from her past public appearances and interivews before her exile from India. It also boasts a few bold dialogues like 'But history is not written for my part. It is Bhagwan’s history, not Sheela’s history.' The trailer ends with the interviewers question whether Ma Anand Sheela is seeking redemption for herself.

When is Searching for Sheela releasing?

Ma Anand Sheela's documentary Searching for Sheela is slated to release on April 22, 2021. The documentary was first announced by Netflix India in 2019, shortly after Ma Anand Sheela's return to India after 30 years. After her return, she went on to give a series of interviews about her life before, during and after her involvement with Osho. Ma Anand Sheela is known for her sassy remarks while making her speeches. Her way of speaking remains the same even today, even though it has softened a little with time. Previously in 2018, one documentary titled Wild Wild Country was released that re-instated her into the limelight.