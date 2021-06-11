Maanvi Gagroo Is Having A #FourMoreFoMo As She Misses Her Girl Gang; See Picture

Four More Shots Please! has become one of the most loved shows among the Indian audiences and fans are awaiting the third season, for a while now. Similarly, actor Maanvi Gagroo is also missing her girl gang and the fun they had on the sets. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her co-stars and wished for the pandemic to end.

Maanvi Gagroo is having a #FourMoreFoMo as she misses her girl gang

The actor took to her Instagram on June 10, 2021, and shared a throwback picture with girls. The picture included all three of her on-screen best friends Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Kirti Kulhari, who play the roles of Umang Singh, Damini Rizvi Roy and Anjana Menon, respectively. Gagroo called this a #MiniThrowback and also expressed that she is missing the time on sets.

She wrote, “#minithrowback… CANNOT WAIT to get back on set with the girlssssss… #GoCoronaGo… Hmu @shrushti_birje @nallis_makeovers; Styling @aasthasharma @reannmoradian. #throwbackthursday #FourMoreFoMo”. The post has received over 24k likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Comments under the post have fans expressing their anticipation for the next season, take a look at some of them here.

More about Four More Shots Please!

The show debuted in January 2019 and went on to become one of the top three most-watched Original series on Amazon Prime from India in 2019. Followed by this, the second season released in April 2020 and became the most-watched Indian show on the platform, a month later in May 2020. The season ended with a subtle cliff-hanger, and the show was renewed for a third season shortly after.

A look at Maanvi Gagroo’s Instagram

The actor is frequently active on her Instagram and shares pictures from sets of her shows and other BTS moments. In a post on her Instagram, last month, the actor reminisced about her first web series and the experience of being a part of it. She wrote, “First ones are always special, My 1st web series. My 1st time working with people I'd go on to call family. My 1st brush with internet fame. My 1st on-screen love story. Thank you everyone for the love you've shown for Pitchers, then & now. Then & still. Shreya will always remain special & Naveen & Shreya, always”.

