Made For Love: All You Need To Know About The Christin Milioti, Billy Magnussen Starrer

Made for Love has been a highly anticipated series among fans ever since it was announced. A few weeks back, the series was given an OTT release on HBO Max and has gained a wide viewership among fans. It shows a unique plot of romance between a married couple that eventually becomes sour in nature, with an element of sci-fi twist to it. Following is more information about the episodes of this series that have already been streaming on the OTT platform, along with other interesting details about the show’s plot.

How many episodes are there in Made for Love?

There are a total of eight episodes in the first season of Made for Love. All the episodes have a duration of about 30 minutes, which is lesser than the average duration of episodes in web series. While all of them are now available on the OTT platform to watch, they were streamed over a period of two weeks. The first three episodes of the series were streamed on April 1, which was the set premiere date. The second batch of the next three episodes were released a week later, on April 8.

The third and the final batch of episodes of Made for Love was streamed on April 15. The plot of this series shows the story of Hazel, who has fallen out of love from her wealthy husband Byron after 10 years of marriage. However, she discovers that he has implanted a chip in her brain that allows him to track the location and even see what she is doing, owing to his controlling nature. It even tracks her ‘emotional data’, which is a rarely used concept. The episodes carry forward the story as she tries to break free from his control.

Made for Love has a list of actors who have played some of the major roles in the plot. Christin Milioti has played the role of Hazel, while Billy Magnussen has played the role of Byron. Some of the other actors who have starred in this series include Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Ray Romano, Augusto Aguilera among others.



