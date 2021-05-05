Made In Abyss Season 2 Confirmed To Release In 2022; First Poster Unveiled

On May 5, 2021, Made in Abyss makers took to the official Twitter handle and announced season 2 of the hit anime series. The makers also unveiled the first poster of Made in Abyss season 2. Earlier, in 2020, they had confirmed that work was being done on a new project for the anime but did not reveal any further details about the new anime project. Sharing the poster, the makers revealed the title of season 2 which is Made in Abyss: Golden Town of the Relentless Day.

Made in Abyss season 2 poster unveiled on social media

The second season poster shows Riko standing on a device and hints that it takes place after the events of the Dawn of the Deep Soul feature film. The poster doesn't have many details about the production. Made in Abyss characters, staff, studio and other details are yet to be revealed. Made in Abyss season 2 release is scheduled for 2022. Sharing the news, the makers wrote a caption in the Japanese language which, when translated, read - The title is "Made in Abyss: Golden Town of the Relentless Day" The second season of TV animation will be broadcast in 2022!!! Teaser visual release!!

As soon as the news hit the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement. Many fans tweeted in the Japanese language. A fan tweet translation read - This is nice I'm promoting anime to everyone There is no rental of this. Another one wrote, "ã“ã‚Œã‚‚ã¾ãŸ…ã™ã°ã‚‰ã—ã„ (This is also ... wonderful)". A netizen wrote (translated), I've been waiting ... I've been waiting ~ Hope to live was born! !! I'm looking forward to the completion and start of broadcasting!!! Another one commented, "ãƒ¡ã‚¤ãƒ‰ã‚¤ãƒ³ã‚¢ãƒ“ã‚¹äºŒæœŸã„ã„ã„ æ·±ç•Œä¸ƒå±¤ã®æœ€ä¸‹å±¤ã«ã¦ã€‚ å¾…ã£ã¦ã¾ã—ãŸã‚ã‚!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ãŠã‚ã§ã¨ã†ã”ã–ã„ã¾ã™ï¼ï¼ ã‚ã‚ŠãŒã¨ã†ã”ã–ã„ã¾ã™ï¼ï¼ï¼ï¼ï¼ (Made in Abyss Second Season Good At the bottom of the seven deep world layers. I've been waiting for you !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Thank you!!!)"

Made in Abyss was released in 2017 and it garnered a positive response from anime lovers in all countries. The anime is based on Akihito Tsukushi's original manga series. Since its release, it has sparked an entire franchise including the first season of the television anime, two films, and a third film officially taking place after its first season.