Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer: Will Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur's Story Get Closure?

The trailer of Made in Heaven season 2 was released on Tuesday, August 1. The first season came out in 2019 while the next season will drop on August 10. In season 2, viewers may finally see the story of wedding planners Tara and Karan unfold further.

3 things you need to know



Season 2’s filming wrapped up in 2022

The series will begin to stream from August 10

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur will reprise their roles

What does the trailer show?



Just like the first season, the second innings of the show will also revolve around lavish weddings and the two wedding planners Tara and Karan, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, respectively. In the last episode of season 1, they were seen at crossroads and now they are all set to resolve their personal and professional setbacks. Apart from them Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz will also be back on the show.



Along with them, a few guest appearances will add more elements to this season with actors like Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari, Shibani Dandekar, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur talk about season 2



In a statement, Dhulipala expressed her excitement of Made in Heaven season 2. She said, “It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me, Tara's journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings.”



The actress further mentioned that she had an “incredible” time shooting for the show and this time, the people will be able to resonate with the story more. In the sophomore edition, the web series will deal with the complexities of human existence, which will lead to a “thought-provoking viewer experience”.

(A still from the trailer of Made in Heaven season 2. | Image: Twitter)



On the other hand, Arjun Mathur added, “It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Playing Karan in Made in Heaven has been a transformative experience.” Gushing over the recognition the role brought to him, including the International Emmy nomination, the actor said it has been “overwhelming”. Mathur is now waiting to see how the viewers react to his story in season 2 where he is seeking “happiness amidst grand celebrations”.