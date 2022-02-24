Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor And More Celebs At Netflix's 'The Fame Game' Screening

Last Updated: 24th February, 2022 23:15 IST

The show is all about a successful actress, played by Madhuri Dixit, who has all the luxuries but along with this her life holds a bundle of secrets.

Muskan Jafferi graced the floor an a red mini yet glittery dress paired with a sunning pair of heels. She posed for the camera with a cute smile on her face.

Manav Kaul made his appearance in an all-white ensemble. He paired the whole look with a dark-brown pair of formal shoes.

Lakshvir Saran donned a black t-shirt and a similar-coloured pants for the screening. The actor completed the look with brown-coloured jacket.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor have reunited after a very long time for the Netflix web series, 'The Fame Game'. Sanjay looked dapper in black suit as he posed with Madhuri.

Madhuri Dixit came hand-in-hand with Dr. Sriram Nene for the screening of 'The Fame Game' and she looked gorgeous in a shiny black dress. The makers organised a screening of the series on Feb 24.

