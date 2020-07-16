Maha HM Writes To Centre Seeking Ban On Release Of Communally Sensitive Film After Plaint

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday addressed a letter to the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology asking for a countrywide ban of the film 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' which is scheduled to release on a digital platform on July 21.

Deshmukh has asked for blocking the content on digital platform citing section 69A of Information Technology Act, 2000, and claimed that the film can potentially disturb the religious sentiments of citizens in the country and may cause religious tensions creating law and order problems in the country.

He revealed that the trailer of the film which is available on the video platform YouTube was brought to their attention by a Mumbai based organization that has made serious allegations regarding the film and said that the blasphemous content will severely hurt the sentiments of a particular community. Deshmukh has also asked the Central government to remove the trailer or any related content from YouTube as well by sharing the URL of the objectionable movie.

Maharashtra Home Dept writes to Central govt with a request to stop screening of the film "Muhammad: The Messenger of God" which is scheduled to be released on digital platform on July 21. The request has been made after receiving a complaint from Raza Academy,a Mumbai based org. pic.twitter.com/O6nRKjYwYo — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

