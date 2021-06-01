'Maharani' Cast: Check Out Details Of Actors In This Political-drama Show

Maharani is a 2021 Indian webseries created by Subhash Kapoor. The show revolves around Rani Bharti who is a homemaker and the wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema. Rani cares only about her house and her husband. She wants to pack her bags and go back to the village after her husband resigns from the post of Bihar's CM. However, her life takes a turn when her husband and Bihar's CM is made to announce the name of his successor. Party members look excited to hear the appointment but surprisingly Rani isannounced the successor of the position. Actors like Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah play main leads in the show, read ahead to know about Maharani cast and their work credits.

Maharani cast

Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti

Huma Qureshi plays the role of protagonist in the show. She recently played an important role in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. She even played crucial roles in movies like Badlapur, and Dedh Ishqiya.

Amit Sial as Navin Kumar

Amit Sial has been a part of many projects like Saheb Biwi Gangster, Inside Edge, and Mirzapur. He even played a crucial role in the show A Simple Murder. Before Maharani, he played an intriguing role in the show Kathmandu Connection.

Sohum Shah as Bheema Bharti

Sohum Shah plays the role of Bheema in the show. He has been a part of some award-winning projects like Tumbbad and Ship of Thesus. Before this, he was last seen in the movie The Big Bull.

Pramod Pathak as Mishra Ji

Pramod Pathak has been in the cinema industry from a very long time. He was last seen in movies like Talvar and Raazi. He even played a crucial role in Mirzapur.

Kani Kasturi as Kaveeri Sreedharan

Kani Kasturi plays the role of Kaveri in the show. She has been a part of projects like Cocktail, Ok Computer and Biryaani. She was also a part of the popular movie Tryst with Destiny.

Vineet Kumar as Gauri

Vineet Kumar has been a part of the cinema industry since a very long time. He has been in some popular movies like Soch , Dhoka and Ramprasad ki Tehrvi. Before Maharani, he was last seen in the movie BomBhaat.

IMAGE: HUMA QURESHI'S INSTAGRAM

