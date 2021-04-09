'Maharani' Teaser Out: Huma Qureshi's Performance As Rani Bharti Will Leave You Impressed

Badlapur actress Huma Qureshi is all set to star in Subhash Kapoor's Maharani which will be streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The political multi-seasons series will follow a story of an unexpected female politician who rose up against the odds to become the ultimate leader.

The makers on Friday released a 1-minute long teaser and Huma's transformation for this role is sure to leave you impressed. The show is created by Jolly LLB fame Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma. Maharani also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, and Pramod Pathak, among others.

According to reports, the story is inspired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi who went on to serve three terms as the CM, between 1997 and 2005. The official description reads, "A political drama set in Bihar of 90’s. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps, and the emerging voice…will an illiterate woman survive this?"

Model-turned-actress Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 Gangs of Wasseypur. She went on to star in movies like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Ek Thi Daayan where she delivered notable performances. Her work in movies like Shorts, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, and Dobaara: See Your Evil contributed to her fame in the industry.