'Maharani' Trailer Gains Applause, Fans Call Huma Qureshi's Performance 'excellent'

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram to share the trailer of her upcoming web series Maharani. The show is created by Subhash Kapoor and also features Vineet Kumar and Amit Sial. It will release on May 28 on the OTT platform SONYLiv. While sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, "Maharani Trailer !! A political drama set in the 90’s where among the traditional satraps there was an emerging voice.. how will an illiterate woman survive this?". Check out the Maharani trailer and fans review.

Maharani trailer

In the trailer, Huma Qureshi can be seen playing the lead role of an uneducated woman who is forced to take the seat of Chief Minister against her will. The story resembles the story of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi who took the seat after her husband RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav faced charges of corruption. In the trailer, Huma's character takes the seat after her husband has been shot. Other than this, fans can see how Huma is entangled in the world of politics and has to lose many members of her family. The trailer ends with Huma seeing her husband in the hospital who says, "I am not sure who harmed me more, the guy who shot me, or you." Check out the trailer.

Fans react to the trailer of Maharani

After the release of the trailer, fans flooded the comment section of both Instagram and Youtube with their reviews. Some of the users figured out that the story is based on former CM Rabri Devi, whereas others love the concept. On the other hand, some of the fans are excited about the release and are appreciating the trailer. Check it out.

Huma Qureshi's latest news

The actor is currently waiting for the worldwide release of her first Hollywood film, Army of the Dead. Huma Qureshi will be seen alongside Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, and Garret Dillahunt. The movie is directed by Zack Snyder and will release on Netflix on May 21.

