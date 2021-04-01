Maheep Kapoor Recommends Netflix's Documentary 'Seaspiracy'; Calls It A 'must Watch'

Maheep Kapoor, who caught audiences' attention with her candid appearance in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently gave a sneak peek into her Netflix's watch-list. On April 1, the celebrity took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, suggesting her fans watch the latest sea documentary film titled Seaspiracy. Sharing the poster of Seaspiracy on Netflix, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Must watch ! #savetheocean" on her Instagram Stories.

Maheep Kapoor suggests watching Seaspiracy on Netflix

What is Seaspiracy about?

Seaspiracy is a newly released documentary about the issues faced by our environment due to fishing. This documentary is helmed by Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker, who also stars in this project. Premiered on Netflix in March 2021, the documentary has churned out immediate attention in several countries. However, it also has received criticism for its scientific accuracy and neutrality and now the question stand that is Seaspiracy accurate.

The documentary has also been accused of misrepresenting the interviewers in it. Seaspiracy features Ric O'Barry, Jonathan Balcombe, Sylvia Earle, George Monbiot, Callum Roberts, Chris Langdon, Cyrill Gutsch, Richard Oppenlander, Paul de Gelder, Lori Marino, Gary Stokes, from Sea Shepherd Conservation Society: Paul Watson, Lamya Essemlali and Peter Hammarstedt. Take a look at the trailer of this documentary.

A peek into Maheep Kapoor's career

Maheep Kapoor is best known for her participation in Miss India 1993. A few days back, she shared a throwback video from the finale round of Miss India 1993. Here, the former model is competing with former actor Namrata Shirodkar. Maheep Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar and other participants are seen answering questions from the bowl.

Sharing this throwback unseen video, Maheep said, "Miss India 1993 #Finalist #AnotherLifeTimeAgo". Namrata Shirodkar had won the title that year. Dancer and Maheep's close friend, Malaika Arora commented on the former's post. She said, "Moheeepssssss [heart emoji] u still shake it n walk on woman". Namrata also commented, "That’s the two of us sharing a stage".

About Maheep Kapoor's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This Netflix show follows the life of four fun-loving women from Bollywood, who juggle professions, family and friendships. The reality show stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and many others. It premiered on November 27, 2020.

