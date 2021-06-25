The Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was quite enjoyed by the Bollywood buffs when it released on the platform. The second season of it has already been announced and Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram on Friday, to share a couple of posters from the previous one. They are getting some interesting reactions from the fans who are waiting for the next season to arrive; see what they have to say.

Maheep Kapoor shares posters of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; fans react

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram feed and shared a couple of posters, featuring stills from the first season of the show. She reminisced the times that the four spent together and added a quirky caption along with it. The pictures were from the episodes, where the group took a trip to Doha.

Maheep wrote in her caption, “Not all girls are made of sugar & spice & all things nice... some girls are made of sarcasm, wine and everything fine,” followed by a bunch of emojis and the hashtags #sisterhood and #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives. The post has received over 10k likes since it was shared on the platform, with excited reactions by fans as well as Maheep’s co-star in the film Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Khan. While the other two just dropped some emojis, Neelam wrote, “Can’t wait to start season 2 with you mad women”. Take a look at some of the comments on the post, here.

More about the show

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted with its first season on November 27, 2020, on Netflix. The show gave a sneak peek into the luxurious lives, friendships, and relationships of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Khan, who are the wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan respectively. The show has been renewed for a second season in March 2021 with no announcement of its release date, as of yet. The show took inspiration from the Hollywood shows Sex and The City as well as Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

