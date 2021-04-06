'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' Trailer Released, Fans Call It "Full Package"

Alt Balaji has been consistently bringing all kinds of content for its audience, with many of its web series being up for releases. Among the many of its upcoming projects is Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, which has a list of popular actors in its star cast. Fans had been constantly demanding to get a glimpse of this series, which follows the life of gangsters and the underworld. The trailer of this highly anticipated web series has finally been shared by the makers, which has promptly received excited reactions from the netizens.

Fans react to Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu trailer

Actor Parth Samthaan will be seen playing a leading role in this web series, getting into the skin of a feared gangster, which is poles apart from the characters that he has portrayed in television shows. Fans have been excited to see him in a different persona, and have finally got to see a glimpse of this series in the trailer. Around 2-and-a-half minutes long, this trailer gives a fair brief about the plot and has already received a positive response from the netizens.

Damnnn he is too good yaar ðŸ”¥



Such a nail biting trailer ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu



MHBRH Trailer Out — Parth Samthaan Fanclub (@LaghateParthOfc) April 6, 2021

Watching this trailer again and again â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Zoya Fatima (@Zoya_110381) April 6, 2021

I am dumbstruck.. #ParthSamthaan I swear a thousand bows will b less for your phenomenal performanceðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™..The best for a reason ðŸ”¥ #MaiHeroBollRahaHu — Ira (@Tisha34447) April 6, 2021

Netizens have been paying all kinds of compliments to every aspect of this trailer on social media. Many talked about how the plot of this series is visibly looking quite exciting, calling it a ‘nail-biting trailer’. They praised Parth Samthaan and acknowledged his intense scenes in the trailer and said that they have been watching the trailer on repeat. The fans further expressed how this trailer has set high expectations among them for the series as a whole and that they are waiting for its release date to arrive.

Can't wait

I'm super excited ðŸ˜†#ParthSamthaan as nawab

MHBRH Trailer Out — saloni sahu (Dhani) (@sahu_saloni) April 6, 2021

Going fida over our hero our Nawab our #ParthSamthaan! He might be a bad boy but he is the hero so he will win professionally n personally! Can't wait for Apr 20! #MaiHeroBolRahaHu — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) April 6, 2021

If only i have a time machine to jump to April 20 ,, can’t wait,, this is mind blowing ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ #ParthSamthaan #MaiHeroBollRahaHu — Mahawi nooni (@Maha__MaNan) April 6, 2021

Amazing trailerðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Meghna More (@MoreMeghna) April 6, 2021

Wow amazing tashan .... cant wait .... Parth u killed it... — Dipali (@Hritika96549016) April 6, 2021

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to stream on Alt Balaji on April 20, which is a couple of weeks away. The series also has a list of other actors such as Tarun Chaturvedi, Upen Chauhan, Arslan Goni, Danish Husain, Patralekhaa Paul and others who will be seen playing some of the major characters in the plot. The story will be based on gang wars and crime that used to take place in Mumbai in the era of ’90s.

