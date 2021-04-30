'Majha Hoshil Na's' Virajas Kulkarni Is Happy To Be "back On Set" As Show Resumes Shooting

Actor Virajas Kulkarni is happy to be back on set. The Marathi TV actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him rehearsing his lines with fellow actors of his show. Majha Hoshil Na cast and crew could not shoot in Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was implemented a few weeks ago. But now, it turns out that the show has begun filming again.

'Majha Hoshil Na' cast's Virajas Kulkarni is happy to be back on set

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in a major crisis due to the increased infection rate. Due to the severity of the situation, a lockdown was implemented in Maharashtra. Owing to this situation many shows, films, and reality shows had to stop shooting. But now it seems these show and film crew members are back on track and have begun shooting again.

Majha Hoshil Na actor Virajas Kulkarni confirmed the same in one of his latest Instagram posts. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him shooting for a scene with his on-screen family. In the picture, Virajas as his character Aditya seems to be rehearsing his lines with his family. Virajas Kulkarni’s Majha Hoshil Na co-star Gautami Deshpande is also present in the scene.

Along with the picture, Virajas wrote, “Finally back on set!”. He also added a few hashtags about the show and did not forget to tag a few fan pages of the show that were eagerly waiting for an update after they had stopped shooting. Take a look at Majha Hoshil Na actor Virajas Kulkarni’s Instagram post below.

Virajas Kulkarni’s co-star and Majha Hoshil Na’s cast member Gautami Deshpande also shared a similar update. She shared a glimpse of a scene she is going to be seen in with her on-screen father-in-law. In the picture, Gautami is performing the scene with co-star Bappa Joshi. Along with the picture, the Majha Hoshil Na’s cast member wrote, “And we begin again”. She also added a few lines Marathi and said that they are back to entertaining the audience. She thanked her fans for their love and support and assured them that the Majha Hoshil Na cast and crew will not stop entertaining them. Take a look at Gautami Deshpande’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Virajas Kulkarni Instagram