Making Of WandaVision Released On Disney+, Elizabeth Olsen Calls The Concept 'brilliant'

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision is an American television miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. The events in the miniseries take place after the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Wanda and Vision are portrayed on screen by actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively. The official Twitter handle of WandaVision recently shared a snippet from the making of the series, the whole of which can be viewed on Disney+.

Making of WandaVision

WandaVision premiered with its first two episodes on January 15, 2021, and ran for nine episodes, concluding on March 5. The makers of the superhero series have now released the making of the show as well on the same platform. A glimpse of the making was shared on WandaVision's official Twitter handle on March 12, which now has 13k likes and 1896 retweets. The video starts with a scene between the lead characters Wanda and Vision and then changes to the live audience sitting at the studios, being briefed about how it is the first live sitcom in Marvel Studios' history.

Later in the one-minute-long video, Elizabeth Olsen can be heard saying that the first time she heard about the concept, she thought it was brilliant while it is also said that the series is a homage to American sitcoms throughout the century. Further in the video, several actors share how they feel about the series and the impact it is going to create on the audience, who are Marvel fans. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.



WandaVision finale

The final few moments of WandaVision sees Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff accepting her final form as the mythical Scarlett Witch. In an unexpected turn of events, Olsen's Scarlett Witch is seen locking Kathryn Hann's character Agatha Harkness in the skin of their neighbor Agnes, the character that viewers see her as at the beginning of the series. Post that, Olsen bids adieu to her version of Vision and their two kids together who she gave birth to, in the Hex that is later torn apart by Olsen, signaling that in addition to accepting her final form, has also accepted the loss of her supposed one true love.

Image Credits: Marvel Studios Official Instagram Account