'Making Of WandaVision' Releases On Disney+, Here's How Twitterati Reacted To It

WandaVision premiered with its first two episodes on January 15, 2021, and ran for nine episodes, concluding on March 5. The makers of the superhero series have now released the making of the show as well on the same platform. A glimpse of the making was shared on WandaVision's official Twitter handle on March 12, which now has around 13k likes and 1896 retweets. Wanda and Vision are portrayed on screen by actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively. The official Twitter handle of the series recently shared a snippet from the making of Wandavision which can be viewed on Disney+.

Fan reactions to Making of WandaVision

The one-minute-long video posted by the WandaVision Twitter handle shows actors talking about the show and how it is the first live sitcom in Marvel Studios' history. The actors called it a homage to American sitcoms throughout the century as well as talked about the impact it is going to create on the audience, who are Marvel fans. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.

Ardent fans and followers of the superhero sitcom were elated at the news of the new series, which will give them a glimpse of the making of the hit series. While some people call the show really good and just what they needed after finishing WandaVision, others said that they really enjoyed how the show was created to look like it was from the early era and how much the actors enjoyed playing their parts in it. Here is Twitterati's reaction to the Making of WandaVision.

Did anyone else really enjoy the making of WandaVision Episode ?, I thought it was really interesting how they made the show especially In the early Eras, and I was great to see the behind the scene of the show and Seeing how much the Actresses and Actors enjoyed making the Show. READ | Making of WandaVision released on Disney+, Elizabeth Olsen calls the concept 'brilliant' March 12, 2021

Loved the documentary and am gonna miss the show! — MFFL (@luka_doncic_fan) March 12, 2021

WE LOVE YOU 3000â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Marcelle (@marcebeboomin) March 12, 2021

Just what I needed. — ð€ð¥ðžð± (@hah_alexander) March 12, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen Is Unreasonably Beautiful ðŸ˜ — BasicallyaALT (@BasicallyaALT) March 12, 2021

Thank you so much for this show ðŸ˜­ — Hassle ãƒŸâ˜† á—¢ (@honeymoron) March 12, 2021

Man, I miss you guys already. Avoiding morning spoilers until I could watch with my wife became my Friday ritual! Stoked to watch this tonight. — Alex Greenfield (@alexdgreenfield) March 12, 2021

The WandaVision finale episode aired on March 5 and the first episode of Assembled: The Making of WandaVision released on March 12, 2021, and it is currently streaming on Disney+, where the original series was also aired. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will be uncovering the unusual television journey of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. With Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, the viewers will be able to get an inside view of how the critically acclaimed series WandaVision was made. The documentary about the making of the series would also show how the makers took inspiration from classic American sitcoms and tried to recreate the same effect with a live audience and various filmmaking methods.

Image Credits: Marvel Studios Official Instagram Account