Malaika Arora Explores Her Culinary Passion In 'Star Vs Food' Ep. 4; Read Review Here

Star vs Food's episode 4, that sees Malaika Arora cook something that is beyond her comfort zone has been released by the makers of the Discovery Plus show. In the latest addition to the list of Star vs Food episodes see Malaika Arora approaching her role as a chef with more gusto than the previous roster of guests, which include the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The theme of Malaika Arora’s episode is nostalgia, which essentially means that the star guest chef had to cook a dish that brings back memories from the past. This episode, in many ways, is an improvement over the ones that came before it. Read on to know more.

Review Star vs Food's Episode 4:

The episode is set in one of Malaika Arora's favourite fine-dine restaurants, namely MASQUE Lab, which is owned by her friend, Prateek Sadhu. As far as the events that contribute to the progression of the episode is concerned, the actor-chef duo can be seen trying to make Malabari Fish Curry from scratch, which means that the ingredients for which, that includes a giant fish, has to be cut by the star guest, as is customary for all the personalities that appear on Star vs Food. Malaika Arora, who, as per her own self-admission, loves to take up a challenge, approaches this mission with the seemingly perfect combination of nervousness, reluctance, and gusto. Additionally, very much unlike the guests on the previous episodes, who can be seen cooking delicacies that fall within the bounds of their abilities, Malaika Arora goes sizably out of her realm of comfort to attempt the Malabari Fish Curry as is made by her own mother.

Arora effectively demonstrates that anything is possible if you follow the prescribed techniques and add a dollop of optimism to everything that one does. The parts that see Malaika Arora cooking what is probably her all-time favourite dish sees her engaging with a cheerful and hilarious banter with chef Prateek Sadhu. The chemistry, camaraderie, and the sense of familiarity regarding one's tendencies that is shared by the duo as two friends who act like two peas in a pod are palpable, which makes the segment in question especially fun to watch.

One section of the episode sees the two looking at what they have created, followed by Malaika saying "You can feel the love", which can also be said for the entire episode, which stands as an example of the time and tested adage that one can conquer any mission as long as it is undertaken by two like-minded people and the end result can very well be worth all the time put into the task. The final section of the episode sees Malaika Arora playing host to her friends and family members. As a part of the segment in question, all those who are on the table and tasting the food cooked by Malaika can be seen playing a game that is as entertaining as it can be. Although, by the end of it, one will be left wishing that the game went on for longer.

To sum it up, overall, the episode is an entertaining, enlightening and enriching one. Although, if one would have any complaints about the episode, it would be regarding the fact that the specifics of Malaika Arora's recipe weren't exactly brought to light, which could have very well been a creative decision on the part of the parties involved in order to maintain the secrecy surrounding the cooking techniques and methods followed within the walls of MASQUE Lab.

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while for them. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, and now the one with Malaika Arora, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.