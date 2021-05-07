Malaika Arora Reveals THIS Comfort Food, Which She Needs When She’s Not Feeling Her Best

Star vs Food Episode 4, which features Malaika Arora has been released by the makers of the Discovery Plus show. In the latest addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, fans see Malaika Arora approaching her role as a chef with the assistance of Chef Prateek Sadhu within the confines of MASQUE Lab, a fine-dining restaurant based out of South Bombay. Malaika Arora's latest small-screen appearance treated the fans of the actor with visuals of Malaika Arora cooking for her friends and family members and also gave them an insight into some of Malaika Arora's favourite foods and comforts that she enjoys as a mother as well as a food-loving individual. Read on to know more about Malaika Arora's latest revelations on Star vs Food Episode 4.

Malaika Arora on her go-to comfort food when she does not feel her best:

Malaika Arora's favourite go-to delicacy at a time when she's not feeling at her optimal was quite recently revealed by the actor herself on Star vs Food Episode 4, which also saw her recreating the same. It so happened that at the very beginning of the show, during a conversation with Chef Prateek Sadhu, while on the topic of that one delicacy that takes her back to her earlier years, she can be heard saying that "Okay, for me that dish is like my comfort food, and, even if I'm travelling, I'll call her (Her mom) up and say "You know what mom, I'm on my way back home today, so, can you please, you know, make this for me?" Without a doubt, it is my mom's Malabari Fish Curry.". This admission is made by the actor as soon as the episode crosses the 4 minute and 30-second mark.

This conversation can be heard on Star vs Food Episode 4 after the first 4 minutes and 30 seconds of the same have passed. On the topic of what makes Malaika Arora's mother's signature Malabari Fish Curry truly unique, the actor can be heard saying that "We do tweak a few things here and there. Very, very basic. So, what we use is tiny prawns in the curry. So, that is what we put inside (the curry) for the extra flavour". The above revelation is made by the actor as soon as the episode in question crosses the 12 minute and 20-second mark. Shortly after this revelation, one can see that the idea and the suggestion eventually grows on Chef Prateek Sadhu, as is evidenced by him saying "Ahhh. That's a nice tip. I'm going to use that"

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while for them. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, and now the one with Malaika Arora, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

