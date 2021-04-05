'Malika The Lion Queen' Narrator Angela Bassett Reveals What She Learned From The Film

Black Panther fame Angela Bassett wants the audience to learn an important message from FOX's Malika The Lion Queen, the documentary which focuses on the journey of a lioness in South Africa's Kruger National Park. She said, in an interview with FOX News, that the two-hour film will be a way to showcase a "female empowerment story jumping across species". Bassett, who will be the narrator of Malika The Lion Queen, said that very few people knew that the lioness is the actual "leader of the pride".

She said she hoped the audience would learn from the lioness' adventures. She elaborated that, like humans, lion cubs too, have a big family full of "aunties and mothers" who help the cubs reach their potential by grooming and raising them. "I hope that we can, glean some of that for ourselves, that every child (has potential) and want the best for them", she further added.

The plot of Malika The Lion Queen

Malika The Lion Queen is a documentary shot over a period of many months by executive producer Tom Hugh-Jones and his team. According to Hugh-Jones, the team would follow the animals twenty-four-seven as the lions would do many of their major activities in both the day and night. He described it as a "real labour of love". Tom Hugh-Jones hopes to increase the awareness of animal extinction through the documentary.

Giving the statistics of the number of lions and lionesses present in Africa, he said that there were "only 30,000 lions remaining" which was a small number. "My real hope is people get passionate about these extraordinary animals", he further stated. Hugh-Jones wants the audience to learn more and help in keeping the animals from going extinct.

Angela Bassett announced the news of the release of the new documentary on her Instagram account on April 4, 2021, inviting her fans and followers to watch the new documentary. The journey would follow Malika's adventures and life story from being a little cub to growing up to be the leader of her pride. The documentary is available to watch on FOX TV.

(Promo Image Source: Angela Bassett Instagram)