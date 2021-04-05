Last Updated:

'Malika The Lion Queen' Twitter Review: Netizens Call This Film An 'emotional' Ride

'Malika The Lion Queen' released on April 4, 2021. Fans are loving this new wildlife documentary. Read further ahead to know more details.

The reviews for Fox's wildlife documentary Malika The Lion Queen are in and fans are loving the documentary. Malika The Lion Queen is about the life of a lioness in South Africa's Kruger National Park. Angela Bassett has narrated the documentary and it is directed by Karin Slater. Fans are showering immense love on the documentary on social media platforms.

Malika The Lion Queen Twitter review

Angela Bassett's Malika The Lion Queen premiered on April 4, 2021, on FOX TV. After watching the documentary, many have expressed their views on social media platforms. Many netizens called the film 'emotional' and 'intense' while several others praised the narration of Angela Bassett. Several users also called it one of the best wildlife documentaries they have ever seen on television. Check out some of the reactions from users on Twitter below.

The documentary is getting an amazing response from the audience and the makers are delighted to hear this. Angela Bassett before the premiere also talked about narrating a documentary on such a fierce predator. Talking to Fox News,  Angela Bassett revealed her feelings while working on the documentary. She said that everybody loves a female empowerment story and Malika the Lion Queen is definitely special because it is a story of female empowerment across species. More to the point, she said that we all grew admiring The Lion King but she wonders whether how many people actually know that a lioness is the one that protects and hunts in the jungle. 

The executive producer also expressed his gratitude to the team of Malika The Lion Queen. He said that the team did an enormous amount of work following all the lions, both in the day and at night. He added that some of the crew members literally followed some lions twenty-four hours and it was a real labour of love. Hugh Jones also added that people appreciate these endangered animals and try to save them. He revealed that there are only thirty thousand lions left in Africa which is very less and so he hopes that people get passionate about it and help them in some way.

