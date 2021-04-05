'Malika The Lion Queen' Twitter Review: Netizens Call This Film An 'emotional' Ride

The reviews for Fox's wildlife documentary Malika The Lion Queen are in and fans are loving the documentary. Malika The Lion Queen is about the life of a lioness in South Africa's Kruger National Park. Angela Bassett has narrated the documentary and it is directed by Karin Slater. Fans are showering immense love on the documentary on social media platforms.

Malika The Lion Queen Twitter review

Angela Bassett's Malika The Lion Queen premiered on April 4, 2021, on FOX TV. After watching the documentary, many have expressed their views on social media platforms. Many netizens called the film 'emotional' and 'intense' while several others praised the narration of Angela Bassett. Several users also called it one of the best wildlife documentaries they have ever seen on television. Check out some of the reactions from users on Twitter below.

@ImAngelaBassett Your narration of Malika the Lion Queen was spot on! I learned so much. Well done! — Melissa (@Melissa0667) April 5, 2021

Loved watching Malika the Lion Queen @ImAngelaBassett! — ðŸŽ¬Nicole Williams ðŸŽ¥ (@speedvixen) April 5, 2021

Watching Malika The Lion Queen rn and it’s too sad... need to turn to crypto Twitter for some happiness. — Degen Pig (@totaldegenpig) April 5, 2021

I should switch back to Malika the Lion Queen. This Sixers game kind of sucks pic.twitter.com/yDFBIMNI6Q — Kera (@Kelz8Mrgn) April 5, 2021

Angela Bassett, you were awesome narrator for "Malika the Lion Queen". Great voice and enthusiasm!!! — Barb McDuff (@bam48bam48) April 5, 2021

Malika the Lion Queen is fantastic. — You have your fingers in your ears? (@wichita_pete) April 5, 2021

Finished watching Malika the Lion Queen. ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ @ImAngelaBassett does an AMAZING job narrating, making it even more emotional. #MalikaTheLionQueen @FOXTV — Roxanne (@RoxanneT78) April 5, 2021

Malika The Lion Queen was pretty cool and intense — DB ðŸ‡µðŸ‡· (@DB_804) April 5, 2021

The documentary is getting an amazing response from the audience and the makers are delighted to hear this. Angela Bassett before the premiere also talked about narrating a documentary on such a fierce predator. Talking to Fox News, Angela Bassett revealed her feelings while working on the documentary. She said that everybody loves a female empowerment story and Malika the Lion Queen is definitely special because it is a story of female empowerment across species. More to the point, she said that we all grew admiring The Lion King but she wonders whether how many people actually know that a lioness is the one that protects and hunts in the jungle.

The executive producer also expressed his gratitude to the team of Malika The Lion Queen. He said that the team did an enormous amount of work following all the lions, both in the day and at night. He added that some of the crew members literally followed some lions twenty-four hours and it was a real labour of love. Hugh Jones also added that people appreciate these endangered animals and try to save them. He revealed that there are only thirty thousand lions left in Africa which is very less and so he hopes that people get passionate about it and help them in some way.

Source: FOX's Twitter