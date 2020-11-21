Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 Cameos: Know Who Cast In This Sci-fi Show's Latest Episode

The Mandalorian is one of the most-watched sci-fi shows. The second season's episode one was released on October 30, 2020. The recently released season 2 episode 4 of The Mandalorian has been making a lot of noise on social media because of its cast. Read to know the cast of Mandalorian season 2 episode 4.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 cameos

The cast of Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 was a star-studded affair. Many of the familiar characters from the first season made a return while some fresh faces made a cameo. Din Djarin and Baby Yoda returned to their allies in Nevarro. The episode also revealed more information about why the Imperial remnants want the Child.

Din got a lead on where to find a Jedi with the help of Bo-Katan Kryze. He wanted to originally go Corvus where Ahsoka Tano is. But his vehicle Razor Crest was in a very bad shape and needed urgent mending. This led him to make a quick stop at Nevarro to get his Crest fixed. Din’s journey set the scene for the entrance of Greef Karga played by Carl Weathers and Cara Dune played Gina Carano.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal plates the lead character of the Mandalorian in this sci-fi series. His main task was to reunite with Baby Yoda. He is known for his stints in Game Of Thrones and Narcos.

Gina Carone as Cara Dune

Gina Carone made her first appearance in the series as Cara Dune. Dune is a former Rebel shock trooper who now serves as the Marshal on Nevarro. She is known for roles in Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6.

Carl Weathers As Greef Karga

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 cast also witnessed the return of Greef Karga. Carl Weathers has also directed the episode. He is known for his performances in Apollo Creed, Predator and Happy Gilmore.

Horatio Sanz as Mythrol

Sanz’s return was marked by his character Mythrol in the series. He was also seen in The Seige alongside Greef and Cara on the Imperial base. He is known for his roles in Glow and Back Monday.

Omid Abtahi as Dr Pershing

Dr Pershing who conducted tests on Baby Yoda in the first season was seen in the latest episode thorough a hologram. Because of Din found out that Moff Gideon is alive. He is also known for his role in The Hunger Games Part 2.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Esposito made his return to the series as Moff Gideon. Gideon is one of the main villains on the show. He is known for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Boys.

Kathryn Elise Drexler/Chris Bartlett as Teacher Droid

Kathryn lent her voice for Teacher Droid while Chris Bartlett played its physical character. Kathryn is also working on the post-production of Lucas film. Bartlett has also worked before in Mandalorian.

Ryan Powers as Alien Worker

Ryan Powers played the character of the Alien Worker in the latest episode. He was the one who planted a tracking device Din’s Crest. He is known for his roles in Agents of SHEILD and How I Met Your Mother.

Image courtesy- @themandalorian Instagram

