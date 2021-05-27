Mandira Bedi's Cop Avatar To Unravel Murder Mystery, 'Six' Hits OTT Platform Today

Mandira Bedi is out to unravel the mystery associated with a murder, in her latest web series Six. The actor plays the role of a cop, who has six suspects in front of her, after a man gets murdered. The investigative thriller streams on Disney+Hotstar from Thursday.

Mandira Bedi's Six to showcase murder mystery

The trailer of Six features Kashish Sura, played by Sid Makkar, gasping for his breath before breathing his last in a car. Enter Mandira Bedi, a ‘badass cop’ named Ruhana Dhulap tasked with the job of solving the death, which she is immediately convinced, is a murder and not a case of ‘accidental death.’

The main challenge for her is that there are not one or two suspects for her to investigate, but six, because he had been with six women at different times and different places on the day of his death. The suspects have different kinds of reactions, right from someone wishing that he was dead though she did not kill him, someone who claimed she was being framed, another who could not believe she was being accused of such a big thing, and another who felt he ‘could not do this.’ Right from friend to business partner to ‘mutual understanding’, the women had different kinds of equations with the deceased.

Mandira seemed to be on fire, delivering some punchlines, to unsettle the suspects, joining the dots and finally succeeding in nabbing the murderer, as she said ‘Game Over.’

Six is available for streaming from Thusday as a part of the Quix platform of Disney+Hotstar. The episodes are free, and of shorter duration, with an one being aired every day. The running time of the first episode is just over 12 minutes.

Apart from Mandira and Sid, the series also features Dipannita Sharma, Nauheed Cyrusi, Sulaghna Panigrahi, Urmilla Kothare, Shraya Sharma, Sharma Vibhoutee, Manasi Rachh.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.