'Manifest Season 4': Cast Changes Revealed For The Final Season On Netflix

Supernatural series Manifest was earlier picked by Netflix for its fourth and final season after it was cancelled by NBC. Now that the series has been renewed fans have wondered about the cast lineup for the season. As reported earlier Matt Long will reprise his role as Zeke Landon in the series. Read on to know the cast changes for Manifest Season 4.

Cast changes for Manifest Season 4

As per Deadline, Athena Karkanis, who played Grace Stone in the supernatural series, definitely won't be returning for the finale season as her character was killed at the end of season 3. Jack Messina, who portrayed Grace's son Cal Stone, is also leaving, but as viewers saw that Cal has now aged, so Ty Doran, who appeared in season three, is taking over the role of Cal and has been upgraded to a series regular.

Matt Long during his appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys confirmed his return to the season and said, "I just hope that Zeke plays a really big part in it, and I’m just really excited and can’t wait to see what it is. We’ve got a few months before we startup, so we’re all really thrilled." As per Digital Spy, series regulars Parveen Kaur, who plays medical researcher Saanvi Bahl, Luna Blaise, who plays Olive Stone, and Holly Taylor, who plays Angelina Meyer will be returning for the final season. Additionally, Josh Dallas, who plays college professor Ben Stone, Melissa Roxburgh, who plays NYPD detective Michaela Stone, and JR Ramirez, who plays Jared Vasquez, an NYPD detective will also join the season finale.

Netflix has ordered a 20-episode finale season for Manifest after getting cancelled by NBC. Showrunner Jeff Rake expressed his gratitude and in a statement given to Variety and said, "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

