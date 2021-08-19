'Manifest' Season 4: Talks With Netflix About “saving” The Cancelled NBC Drama Underway

American supernatural drama television series, Manifest is trying its best to launch the fourth season, in the event that ongoing negotiations with Netflix about “saving” the cancelled NBC drama prove successful. As per Deadline reports, Manifest producers are in dire need, scrambling to lock deals with cast members, whose contracts have expired in June, as well as the past and new writers in a hope that the makers seal the deal with the streaming giant. The development comes months after NBC brushed off the supernatural-tinged family drama, following a cliffhanger filled the season 3 finale. The series was cancelled in June 2021, despite the first two seasons streaming on Netflix rising to number one on Nielsen.

Manifest Season 4 on the cards amid negotiations?

This isn't the first time that the streaming giant, Netflix has pulled off this stint. Three years ago, it renewed the Fox castoff Lucifer, also a WBTV production, for a fourth, and then fifth and sixth season. Providing Manifest with a home raises complications for Netflix, as was with Lucifer since the global rights and worldwide rights to all existing seasons were already promised elsewhere.

Manifest even went on to claim the top stop in Netflix's own popularity poll for almost a month. Since then, the conversation about a possible last-minute save by NBC and Netflix has been in the works. However, with NBC now opting out, Netflix has been endowed with the sole responsibility of its saviour

Creator Jeff Rake devastated as the series grounded

At the time when the Manifest producers and makers got to know that their beloved series has been grounded, creator Jeff Rake shared his devastating feeling with fans by NBC's decision to shelve the show. He mentioned," I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us....That we’ve been shut down in the middle [of a planned six-season run] is a gut punch, to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story.”.

In the weeks that followed, he assured fans that they were trying to bring back Manifest season 4, finding ways to give a concluding end to the story which could take a week, a month, a year. 'But we're not giving up', he said.

For the unversed, the show centres around the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. It stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

