Manish Chaudhary Drags A Man To Bandra Police Station After He Catcalls His Wife

Actor Manish Chaudhary and his wife were recently catcalled by three men while on a run in the morning on Monday. The actor was able to catch two of the culprits and haul them to the Bandra police station. Manish also talked a bit about this in an interview with a media portal. Take a look at the entire incident.

Manish Chaudhary and his wife were recently subjected to street harassment while on a morning run in Bandra. The couple, with the help of the police, was able to catch hold of two of the culprits. Images of the couple holding a man and hauling him into Bandra Police station from a rickshaw are now making rounds on the internet.

The actor recently spoke about the incident to a portal and mentioned that there were three guys eve-teasing his wife while they were running in the morning. Manish then explained that the situation started getting out of hand and that the police on duty had to chase the men. The marshal wasn't able to catch all three but caught hold of one, while the other two ran in different directions.

The actor then mentioned that he made a complaint at the police station and as he was walking back home with his wife, they spotted another man who was involved and also dragged him to the police station. Manish praised the Bandra police and mentioned that they were very helpful and pro-active. He also mentioned that the police took no time in taking action.

Grateful to the police

Manish, further expressing his gratitude for the police, mentioned how it was the civic duty of every citizen to make the society safer for women. Manish confessed that if his partner had not stepped forward bravely and chased the second culprit down, they wouldn't have been able to catch the second guy. Finally, the actor thanked the Bandra police and their assistance in the case.

Manish Chaudhary was last seen in the new Sushmita Sen led series called Aarya, available on Hotstar+Disney. The show also features actors like Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher and Ankur Bhatia. Manish was highly praised for his portrayal of the antagonist role in Aarya.

Promo Pic Credit: Manish Chaudhary's Twitter

