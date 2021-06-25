Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Favourite Actor On 'Family Man 2' Sets

The Family Man 2 has been the talk of the town since its release earlier this month. While Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant leads the way, the contribution of numerous other characters along with him, both at home and on the field with his organisation TASC, have contributed to the viewers’ experience. But who is Manoj’s favourite actor on sets?

Manoj Bajpayee’s favourite actor on the sets was none other than Ashlesha Thakur, who plays the role of his daughter Dhriti. The Satya star’s revelation was on a post by Ashlesha, who shared pictures of her character's face being smeared with blood.

She wrote that her 'bruises, sweat and tears' was matched with fits of laughter.

Acknowledging the 'incredible creative & generous cast and crew' and 'outstanding fans', she posted that it was 'beyond anything' that she had imagined. "The love is real & will keep it growing", she wrote, tagging creators and directors Raj & DK, co-director Suparn S Verma and Manoj.

Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat 🤗🤗❤️ https://t.co/tWpMeej1eT — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 23, 2021

One of the members of the cast, Sharib Hashmi, who played the character JK, wrote, ‘tod phod machaya tumne ekdum’ (created a storm.’

Tod phod machaya tumne ekdum @ashleshaat ❤️🤗 but yaar mereko Mahek naam zyada pasand hai 😃 https://t.co/nPQAJJnV1m — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) June 24, 2021

Apart from the thrilling visuals and chase of dangerous people, intelligence officer Srikant is a ‘Family Man’ and his interactions with his family bring out his emotional side. Apart from rift with wife Suchi, played by Priyamani, his equation with his son Atharv, played by Vedant, too has been loved by the audiences.

Other characters like Chellam sir too have become popular and even sparked memes.

The Family Man 2, that followed up on Manoj’s character from the first season in 2019, traces his mission to nab a dangerous outfit in Chennai. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime since June 4. The show recently featured as the fourth most popular show in the world on IMDb.

