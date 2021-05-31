'Mare Of Easttown' Finale Spoilers: Who Murdered Erin McMenamin Revealed?

The crime drama Mare Of Easttown, which premiered on HBO on April 18, 2021, is a miniseries about a detective who is investigating a murder in a small town in Philadephia. The series stars Kate Winslet as detective sergeant Mare Sheehan along with Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, David Denman, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, and John Douglas Thompson. The finale of the series, which aired on Sunday, May 30, was supposed to reveal who really killed Erin McMenamin.

Who killed Erin on Mare Of Easttown?

The 7th and the final episode of Mare Of Easttworn was directed by Craig Zobel and written by Brad Ingelsby. According to USA Today, the episode begins where the 6th episode left off which showed Mare pursuing John and Billy and chief Carter tries to get in touch with her after he finds out a revealing photo of John in bed with Erin. John was sleeping with the teen daughter of his cousin. At the fishing trip, John points a gun at Billy and Mare intervenes and arrests him. While the viewers get convinced that John had killed Erin after he confesses the same at the police station, they find out the truth was something else.

John tells Mare that he met Erin at the park after she threatened him that she will tell everything to Lori if he did not meet her. Upon meeting her, Erin points a gun at her head and tells him she will shoot herself and John wrestles with her to take away the gun but instead, it gets triggered on Erin. John panics and shoots her on the head. He confesses he also asked Billy to move the body to Sharp's Woods so one of the teens at the party will be accused of the murder. He had convinced Lori to lie and tell police that Billy had murdered her. Mare asks D.A. to release Deacon Mark who was in jail after being accused of murder.

A few weeks later, Mare meets Mr. Carroll for his petty theft complaint and she finds out a Colt Detective Special gun at his place, the same gun which was used for Erin's murder. Mr. Carroll revealed his gun was missing from his shed on the same day of Erin's murder and was returned with two rounds missing. They look up at security footage and find out it was John and Lori's son Ryan who had snuck in for the gun.

Mare arrests Ryan and they discover the truth this time. Ryan tells her he knew about Erin and John's affair and was afraid his parents will get a divorce because of Erin. He called Erin to the park to confront her with the gun. Erin had tried to take away the gun from his hand and in the hassle, he shoots her twice. He told his father about it and John chalks out a plan with Billy to take away the body. Ryan was sent to a juvenile detention centre.

