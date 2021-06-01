Mare Of Easttown: Kate Winslet Speaks About The Possibility Of Returning In Season 2

After the much-talked-about finale episode of Mare of Easttown, netizens have been wondering whether the show will return to HBO for a second season. The seven-episode series' star and executive producer, Kate Winslet recently opened up about the potential return of the Craig Zobel directorial to the small screen. In an interview with TV Line, the four-time Academy Award-winning actor expressed her willingness to play the titular role of detective Mare Sheehan again.

Will Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown season 2 return to HBO?

Ever since its inception, the Mare of Easttown miniseries has been billed as a "limited series" by HBO, which means the show is not meant to span multiple seasons. While the network hasn't officially confirmed or denied a second season of the crime drama, lead actor Kate Winslet is elated to play a detective sergeant again in Mare of Easttown season 2, if it is on the cards. During her latest interview with the aforementioned portal, the Titanic fame expressed missing her character from the miniseries already.

Kate told the online portal that she would love to play Mare again because she has been missing her and revealed she was feeling like she's "mourning". Elaborating further on the same, she said it was a wonderful role to play and admitted that there was something "addictive" about the role. The 45-year-old also explained the reason why she misses Mare and stated she was extremely "outrageous", "lovable", "real" and "brilliant".

Meanwhile, HBO is still referring to Mare of Easttown as a limited series and is also reportedly intending to have it compete in the category of "Limited Series" at this year's Emmy Awards. The Brad Ingelsby-created crime show premiered on the network on April 18 and its finale episode aired on May 30 after airing seven episodes. Alongside Kate, its cast also stars Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, Angourie Rice, Julianne Nicholson, David Denman, Sosie Bacon, Evan Peters, and John Douglas Thompson. The official plot synopsis of Mare of Easttown reads:

Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. From creator and writer Brad Ingelsby ("The Way Back"), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO’s "The Leftovers"), the seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Watch the trailer of 'Mare of Easttown' below:

